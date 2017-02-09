Richland Penny Holds Input Meeting on Decker Blvd. Improvements

Residents were asked to give their feedback on the Decker Blvd. Neighborhood Improvement Plan. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Decker Blvd., also known as the international corridor, could soon get a much needed face lift thanks to the Richland County Penny Program.

Residents who checked in on the plans during a public input meeting were encouraged by what they saw.

"This project it includes streetscaping along Decker Blvd., sidewalks, bikeways, some pedestrian connectors,” says Rob Perry, transportation director.

While there is much work to be done, Perry says there is a limited budget when it comes to making improvements.

"We've got $12.3 million, which is a lot to go towards a neighborhood improvement project, but Decker Blvd. is a huge area."

the current plans could include landscaped medians in areas from Trenholm to Percival roads, along with pedestrian walkways on neighborhood streets.

Residents say they would like to see more sidewalks in the area.

"I'm very concerned about the sidewalks on Decker where there are places where they are so narrow and there's an awful lot of traffic,” says Alicia Myhrer.

"My concern is when the children get out of schools around here, the safety for them, because a lot of them when they get out of school they are walking along the road,” says Harold Morse.

Arthur Fludd hopes that the improvements can one day go further down the corridor to Claudia Drive, off of Parklane Rd.

“Claudia drive is very dense with traffic and we still have kids who are going to school and everything and they have to walk on the side of the road. There's no sidewalk for them to walk along,” says Fludd.

Richland county councilman Jim Manning says he's heard mixed reviews on the plans.

"I've heard a person with a business on the boulevard saying all of the money needs to go to the boulevard,” says Councilman Manning. “I've heard from someone who lives in the neighborhood, with children, saying that the sidewalks are so important."

Perry says that residents have two weeks to fill out their comments on the plans. Those comments can be made on the Richland Penny website here. Once the public input period is over, then the most important projects will be narrowed down for the Decker Neighborhood Improvement Plan.



