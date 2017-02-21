Almost a year ago the public raised a lot of concerns about the direction of the Greenway so engineers went back to the books and have a new one to present tomorrow. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Richland Penny Tax is presenting a second draft of the Greenway proposed for Gills Creek tomorrow.

The 4 mile Greenway will run from Kilbourne and extend all the way into Bluff Road. It'll have some 12 food wide concrete paths adjacent to traffic and wooded boardwalk over the swampy areas.

David Beaty is the program manager and said, "I think the public will be interested in seeing that we have listened to what they have said."

The public input meeting will be from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Dreher High School. If everyone reaches a consensus on this plan, construction can start as early as 2018 and would take 9-12 months to finish.

