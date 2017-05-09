Richland Recycles Day this Saturday

Photo from the 2013 WLTX/Richland Recycles Day (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This weekend Richland County residents will have a chance to recycle all of their unwanted items at the annual Richland Recycles Day.

It happening Saturday, May 13, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to collect the following items: tires, paint, fertilizer, batteries, mattresses, scrap metal, bikes, home electronics, pesticides, used cooking oil, computers, paper for shredding, stereos, household chemicals and fluorescent light bulbs.

The Department of Agriculture will accept pesticides from any SC resident. No commercial or business drop off.

You can visit rc.gov.us/richlandrecycles or call 803-576-2446 for more information.

