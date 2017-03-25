Richland Two Special Needs Seniors Go to Prom

Mardi Gras themed prom thrown for Richland 2 special needs seniors (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Prom holds a lot of special memories for a lot of people. On Friday, 125 special needs seniors from Richland School District Two schools got to experience the magical day at Spring Valley High School.

"As you can see, they're having a blast," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department teamed up with Richland County Two schools to give special needs seniors a Mardi Gras prom.

"It shows that law enforcement is more than just about locking people up and bad stuff," Sheriff Lott said.

Sheriff Leon Lott says it's important that these kids get the same experiences as others.

"We don't want anybody ever to be left out of anything," Sheriff Lott said.

Lott did leave himself out of the dance floor.

"I don't want to embarrass myself, they're having a good time, they don't need anything else to laugh at," Sheriff Lott joked.

Parents couldn't be happier to see their loved ones shine.

"The love is here, people really care, nobody's staring nobody's asking questions so that makes me feel really really good," said Charlette Brown, a grandmother.

"I think this whole thing is great because everybody sees that special need children can do the same thing regular ed children do," said Towana Allen, a mother.

"It makes me really happy to see that they put effort into having the kids have a prom," said Alicia McCorkle, who came as her brother De'Andre's date.

"At the end of the day, they need love as well and there is a lot of love in the room," Brown said.

The event was organized by Morgan Molosso, Spring Valley senior class president and vice president of the Circle of Friends program.

