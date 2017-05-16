Indicted Lawmaker Quinn Says He's Done Nothing Wrong

Rick Quinn (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (AP) - Former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn says he's done nothing wrong and will fight the misconduct charges against him.



Quinn becomes the third South Carolina legislator since December suspended from office amid corruption allegations.



House Speaker Jay Lucas suspended Quinn on Tuesday, as required by state law, following his indictment on two counts of misconduct in office.

Prosecutor David Pascoe announced the indictments hours earlier. Quinn is accused of using campaign donations for personal profit.



The 51-year-old Lexington Republican is the son of veteran Republican strategist Richard Quinn.



Allegations in the indictments include that Rick Quinn is essentially a legislator lobbyist who tries to influence votes benefiting clients.



Quinn accuses Pascoe of targeting him and his family for political revenge and says he's eager to clear "my family's good name." Pascoe is a Democrat.

