'Ride of Silence' Honors Fallen Cyclists

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, 25 cyclists were killed last year in the state while riding their bikes. On Wednesday night, hundreds of people took part in the international event 'Ride of Silence'.

The event honors cyclists who have been killed or hurt on public roads. In complete silence, 145 cyclists rode their bikes for 4.5 miles.

"All you hear is the humming of the wheels, the clicking of the cassettes as you're coasting and the switching of the gears," said Sandy Spears.

The 'Ride of Silence' in the Midlands started 11 years ago after Tom Hoskins died after being hit by a vehicle. Many cyclists taking part in Wednesday's ride either knew someone who was seriously injured or killed while riding their bicycle.

"Doctor Harry Sunshine was my pediatric dentist. Every time I go by that general area, I think of him," said Dionne Fleshman.

Dr. Sunshine was killed in 2000 when he was riding his bicycle along Two Notch Road near Polo Road.

Tim Malson, one of the organizers of the event, said he hopes this event will raise awareness for bicycle safety.

"One of the biggest issues of our times is the distracted driving. People just not paying attention. Taking your eyes off the road for a split second can end someone's life," he said.

There were more than 400 rides that took place Wednesday evening across the globe.

