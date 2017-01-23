Ridge View High School Mourns Student Who Died

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Ridge View High is mourning the loss of a classmate killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Jalin Palmer, 17, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home on Cherrywood Drive.

"As you can imagine, our hearts are heavy at Ridge View High," said Ridge View High Principal Dr. Brenda Mack Foxworth. "Additional counselors have been on our campus to help our students and employees through this difficult time."

"On behalf of all of the students, teachers and staff at Ridge View, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Jalin’s family. He will be missed by his friends and teachers and will always be part of the Blazer Family."

Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident, charging him with involuntary manslaughter. Deputies say the shooting may have been accidental, but the it remains under investigation.

The school said they had counselors available for students on Monday. Students were planning to hold a vigil for Palmer later in the afternoon.

(© 2017 WLTX)