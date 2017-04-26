Town of Ridgeway at S. Palmer Street (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Ridgeway, SC (WLTX) - It's not common for governments to go under budget, but the small Town of Ridgeway in Fairfield County made it happen. After a yearly audit, the town ended up with a $56,995 surplus.

"Just a good old fashioned Mayberry kind of town," Dan Ruff said.

If you walk down Palmer Street in Ridgeway and you might agree.

You'll pass a working payphone inside of a telephone booth, the "World's Smallest Police Station" and mom and pop shops. Ruff owns Ruff Hardware.

"People help each other. If somebody is short-handed we kind of help each other out," he said.

And that extends to local government. Councilwoman Angela Harrison said that community efforts have helped bring the town under budget.

"We had under budgeted a little under $59,000," Harrison said.

She said grants, partnering with county government, and people like Dan made it happen.

"We got a PARD grant from the state to do our new park. The county came and cleared the land and helped us with that and brought us topsoil. The sod will be coming this weekend and thanks to all of my citizens who have volunteered to help come and put down sod," she said.



Folks are excited. Robbie Martin owns Palmer Street Market and Cotton Yard Market.

"It is something special. It's something very unique and different," Martin said.



And they hope to take what they've saved and continue to improve their town.



"Preserve what's already here. They're saving the old water tank. They're doing a lot of positive things to keep things going for the economy, for the growth of the town and just hoping that we still keep it unique like it is," Ruff said.



The Police Station is now their welcome center and they'll soon have a touch screen display sharing their story.

Back at the park, Harrison hopes they can preserve the old school archway.



"A lot of our citizens care about where we came from, but also where we are going," she said.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the park on May 6 during the Arts on the Ridge festival.

© 2017 WLTX-TV