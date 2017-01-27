A circus performer hangs upside down during a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance in Washington, DC in 2015. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Greatest Show on Earth is having their last performance in Columbia this weekend.

Ringling Brother and Barnun and Bailey Circus announced earlier this month they will close their doors in May but will continue their current touring season.

This year's theme, Out Of This World, is a cosmic voyage that takes families to space to witness incredible acrobatic performances on various planets introduced through lead characters and a good versus evil storyline.

"Ringling Bros. is constantly changing, but this time is more than that. In this production, we're creating a new genre of circus that will shatter expectations, spark excitement and push the limits of what's possible", said Alana Feld, producer of Out Of This World.

For the first time, the show features thrill skaters in addition to performances by gravity-defying acrobats, majestic animals and hilarious clowns.

There will be at least one show every day this weekend at the Colonial Life Arena:

Friday, January 27 - 10:30 AM, 7 PM

Saturday, January 28 - 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7 PM

Sunday, January 29 - 1:30 PM

Parking is $10 and tickets start at $18.

