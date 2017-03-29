Risk For Strong Storms In the Midlands Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The storm complex that caused severe weather over the last two days in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Louisiana has accelerated quickly to the east. The risk for severe weather could impacted the Midlands Thursday.

Strong storms are possibly moving into the wltx viewing area by mid-afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. Some of the storms that become strong to possibly severe could have strong winds up to 50+mph, small penny size hail and brief heavy rainfall.

The storm complex is expected to clear South Carolina by late afternoon Friday.

We'll have continued updates here online, and on WLTX. You can also find us on Twitter @WLTX and on by liking our Facebook page.

You can always get the latest conditions by downloading WLTX's apps:

Weather App Phone: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_iPhone

Weather App Android: on.wltx.com/WLTX_Weather_Android

iPhone app: on.wltx.com/1NTHH98

Android app: on.wltx.com/1NTHvXq

© 2017 WLTX-TV