Riverbanks Zoo CEO Satch Krantz to Retire

Satch Krantz (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Satch Krantz, the president and CEO of the Riverbanks Zoo who's been with the attraction since its founding in the 1970s, is retiring.

The zoo announced Thursday that Krantz will step down on June 30.

Krantz joined the zoo in 1973 as the curator of the animal hospital. In 1976, at just age 26, he became the zoo's executive director.

He's the longest-serving zoo director in the nation.

"I have been blessed with a wonderfully rewarding career," said Satch Krantz, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "All along I've had a supportive governing authority, an incredibly talented staff and a community that cares deeply for its zoo. I've also had the opportunity to work with many great professionals throughout my 44 years in this often wacky business."

Under his leadership, the zoo has gone from a small attraction to one of the top zoos in the country. The zoo has also been involved in animal conservation projects.

Last year, the zoo had another record-breaking year, with 1.3 million guests. The zoo also recently completed a $40 million expansion, the largest in the zoo's history.

