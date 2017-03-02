Riverbanks Zoo & Garden In Running for Top Honors

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Best Zoo Nominee in USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Awards (Photo: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is in the running to be named one of the 10 Best Zoos in the country, and you can help them win the title.

USA Today is asking readers to help pick the 10Best in its Readers' Choice Awards. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is one of twenty Best U.S Zoo nominees, all accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and hand-picked by a panel of zoo and family travel experts. Now it's up to the public to make the final decision by casting votes online.

Anyone can vote in this contest, once per day, until voting ends at Noon on Monday, March 27. The 10 winning zoos will be announced on Friday, March 31. You can vote for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden HERE.

Located along the scenic Lower Saluda River in the heart of South Carolina, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is the home to over 2,000 animals from around the world and one of the country's most beautiful and inspiring botanical gardens. The 170-acre attraction houses animals in natural habitat exhibits featuring psychological barriers like water and light that create an environment free of bars and cages. Informative graphics, enrichment programs and special feedings are designed to make visits enjoyable and informative for all ages.

According to Riverbanks Zoo, it is now the largest zoo in the south and southeastern United States. The top ticketed tourist attraction in South Carolina, Riverbanks Zoo had a record 1.2+ million visitors last year, with 40% of those traveling from 50 or more miles away.

