Riverbanks Zoo Looking for FrogWatch Citizen Scientists

Columbia-(WLTX)-- Do you love all things amphibians?

Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens is hoping you can help them with their new program. They have started a Midlands chapter of FrogWatch USA.

The FrogWatch Citizen Scientist Program helps to monitor the over a dozen species of frogs and toads in the Midlands.

Riverbanks Zoo's Outreach Coordinator, Grace Fields, says, "We train volunteers to learn how to listen to frog calls and identify them and then be able to go out and collect data on those frog calls to help us understand population trends".

They say it's an important program because the toad and frog species are declining across the globe and they hope this program will help scientific efforts to save the species.

Volunteer Tammy Carson says being a frog citizen scientist has been a very rewarding experience because it allows her to put her phone away and enjoy the peace of nature.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can email Grace Fields at gfields@riverbanks.org or Coordinator of Interpretive Programs, Milo Anderson at manderson@riverbanks.org.

