Road closures during King Day at the Dome 2017.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department announced that the following streets will be closed for King Day at the Dome on Monday.

Parking for the event is available at the City of Columbia parking garages located 800 and 1100 Washington Street and 1100 Lady Street. The Parade will head east on Washington Street, then south on Main Street.

The street closings begin at 7 a.m. and will follow the schedule shown below.

Road closures beginning at 7AM.

7 a.m.

Washington St. between Wayne and Lincoln St.

Gadsden St. between Lady and Hampton St.

Wayne St. between Washington and Hampton St.

(These streets should reopen by 10:30a.m.)

8 a.m.

Gervais St. between Assembly and Sumter St.

Main St. between Gervais and Lady St.

Sumter St. between Gervais and Pendleton St.

Senate St. between Sumter and Marion St.

(These streets will be closed for the duration of the event)

9 a.m.

Parade route will be closed off and traffic detour begins.

Southbound traffic on Assembly St. will be rerouted east and west on Taylor St. and Northbound traffic on Assembly St. will be rerouted east on Pendleton St. during the march.

Westbound traffic on Gervais St. will be rerouted north on Sumter St. during the event and eastbound traffic on Gervais St. will be rerouted south on Assembly St. during the event.

Parking meters will be bagged in many areas of downtown Columbia in preparation for the march. Vehicles that are parked in spaces where the meter is bagged will be towed.

(© 2017 WLTX)