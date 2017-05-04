Road Damaged by the October Flood Reopens

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - One road in Clarendon County is reopening after being damaged by the October Flood in 2015.

Three bridges on Highway 301 near SC-527 were flushed away after the rain pounded the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon at 2 to celebrate the reopening of the road.

Clarendon County Chairman, Dwight Stewart, understands why it took the time that it did to fix the road.

"I remember flying over this stretch of highway on a South Carolina National Guard helicopter in October 2015 and it looked like a waterfall running through," said Stewart. "It's taken a long time but we appreciate the hard work and the patience of our citizens."

South Carolina state representative, Robert Ridgeway, knows the road being fixed doesn't only affect residents.

"Not only important in people who travel back and forth to work everyday, but other services the counties provide," said Ridgeway. "Fire service, law enforcement, EMS, have all had to detour to get to remote places. It's very important to our county and it's so nice to have it back open."

Although the road is not open to the public as of Thursday afternoon, crews should be finished getting the road open by Friday night.

