Road Hazards Remain After Heavy Snow in Parts of Midlands

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - The snow may have ended in the Midlands, but the hazard on the roadways continues in areas that saw significant snowfall.

Parts of Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, and Orangeburg Counties saw five inches of snow, with one patch of Sumter County receiving seven inches.

With the snow ending around nightfall, and temperatures plunging below freezing again, ice and snow will remain on the roads through the morning.

Oh Highway 378 and 261 in Sumter, drivers got stuck in an hours-long traffic backup after some drivers were unable to go up a hill. Multiple accidents were reported there.

Other roads in the Midlands had similar problems. People were asked to avoid driving there if they could.

Because of the ongoing problems, several school districts in that area will remain closed.

There were also serious problems across the state, particularly in the Lowcountry, Perhaps the most concerning was along Interstate 95, where the highway patrol responded to over a 100 incidents, Troopers urged people to avoid a 74-mile stretch of the road from the Georgia-South Carolina border to 10 miles south of the I-95 and I-26 interchange. The problem was caused by icing on the bridge at the state line that made it impassable for tractor-trailers,.leading to a massive backup.

There were also problems on I-20 in Lee County between the 114 and 108 mile marker.

The good news is improvement will come soon: a combination of above freezing temperatures Thursday and sunny conditions should rapidly improve the situation by midday.

