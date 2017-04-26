Roads Bill Amendment to Give Tax Rebates to SC Drivers

Senator Larry Grooms of Berkley County speaks on an amendment that gives SC drivers a tax rebate on the increased gas tax. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - After staying well into the night on Tuesday, Senators are now working with an amended roads bill.

Senator Larry Grooms introduced the amendment that would allow South Carolina drivers to receive a tax rebate on the gas tax increase that they paid during the year.

This full rebate would be available as long as drivers submit receipts of preventative maintenance done on their cars. That includes receipts for oil changes, new tires, etc.

“The amendment that passed yesterday is able to bring some financial relief to the burden of a gasoline tax increase,” says Senator Larry Grooms, (R) Berkley County. “I believe that was necessary for the betterment of people of South Carolina.”

This would not be valid for out-of-state drivers.

“Those sales are estimated to be about 30 percent of our gasoline tax revenue,” says Sen. Grooms. “It would put in place a mechanism by which the folks that live here, if they want to file a form can actually receive the gasoline tax increase back.”

Several Senators called this move a “compromise amendment.” Senate Democrats wanted to make sure that low-income South Carolinians could see benefits with the tax cuts.

“There are great benefits in there for families putting their children through college,” says Sen. Ronnie Sabb, (D) Williamsburg County. “The restructuring piece is something we can live with. It is, I think, a meaningful reform. So, I believe that's the kind of legislation that enough of us embrace that would be good for South Carolina.”

On Wednesday morning, the House responded to the adding of the amendment, by voting 87-22 to attach their original House roads bill to the budget.

The House bill included at gasoline tax increase of 10 over the next five years, reform to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and adds a trust fund to the SCDOT. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill spoke on the House floor saying that the Senate’s version does the opposite of what was initially intended when fixing roads.

“The passage of the amendment last night it altered the roads bill from being a roads bill to being a different type of tax policy without reform to DOT,” says Sen. Simrill. “Hopefully that then forces the Senate to continue on the bill they’re on and hopefully come to a conclusion. It also gives us another bite at the apple of transportation needs in South Carolina should the other fail.”

By the end of debate, the Senate would have gone through 70 amendments on the roads bill. So far, the amendment to give a tax rebate has been the only amendment passed that changes the original Senate roads bill.



© 2017 WLTX-TV