Roads Bill Lingers Amid Senate Debate

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Senate is in for the long haul this week when it comes to the roads bill debate.

Senate President Pro Tempore Huge Leatherman told lawmakers on Thursday that they could expect to see long nights this week as they continue to discuss amendments to the bill.

The current bill would increase gas taxes by 12 cents over the next six years. If approved, this gas tax increase would be the first one in the state since 1987.

However, Senate Republicans don't think a gas tax increase alone will pass. Instead, several amendments have been introduced that would bring income tax cuts to South Carolina drivers and restructure the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Late in the evening, the Senate approved an amendment that would give tax relief to South Carolina drivers by allowing a refundable credit against the motor user fees, or the gas tax.

"My goal all along has been to get a product out of the Senate that has a two-thirds vote," says Senate Majority Leader, Shane Massey. "That if we do have to deal with a veto, then we will be able to overcome that. The goal is to get thirty plus votes for the bill. If we can't get that, I still think that the senate should have a vote on it."

Governor Henry McMaster plans to veto any roads bill that includes a gas tax. With a two-thirds vote, the Senate would have the power to override the veto.

After Tuesday, there are eight days left in the legislative session.

"We are ready to stop folks from dying needlessly on our roads and I believe that others are ready as well," says Senator Ronnie Sabb, (D)Williamsburg. "I think that the end is nearing and the possibilities are there, but we simply have to wait and see."

"I'm still hopeful that the Senate is going to pass a bill this week, which will then give us two weeks to work out a deal with the House that everyone can agree on," says Sen. Massey. "So I think we've still go plenty of time."

The last day of session is May 11.

© 2017 WLTX-TV