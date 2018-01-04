Roads in Lee County Still Dangerous to Drive On

Lee County still seeing accidents after Wednesday's deep freeze (Photo: WLTX)

Lee County, SC (WLTX) - Lee County was still covered in snow the day after the deep freeze poured several inches across the area.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says the department responded to between 20 and 50 calls for accidents on Wednesday, the day of the deep freeze. There were several more on Thursday.

There is still a considerable amount of snow in the county, and Sheriff Simon says his deputies spent the day rolling trucks over impacted roads to break up the ice. He is asking anyone who does not need to be on the road to stay off until they have completely cleared.

© 2018 WLTX-TV