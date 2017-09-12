Rocky Creek Elementary Closed Tuesday

File image courtesy of Getty Images (Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- Lexington County School District One says Rocky Creek Elementary will not open Tuesday.

The district says there will be no school for students and staff.

They say the school does not have power and the entrance to the school from Calks Ferry Road is blocked. According to school officials, Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative says it could take up to four hours to make the repair.

All meetings or events scheduled for the afternoon or evening at RCES are also canceled.

The district will update RCES parents and staff with any additional information.

