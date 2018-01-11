Roman Candle Shot from Car Started House Fire, Injured Disabled Man, Deputies Say

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects who they say fired a roman candle from a car, starting a house fire at the home of a disabled man.

Deputies say a group of unidentified people in a small black or dark sedan shot fireworks out of their car as it traveled down Curtis drive around noon on January 1. The fireworks caused a house fire at the home of a disabled man near Curtis Drive and Jordan Street, according to officials.

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the disabled man inside the home, who was unable to escape on his own, was rescued. However, the man suffered severe health complications from the fire and smoke, according to deputies. The home suffered significant damages, as well, officials say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator R. Stewart at (803) 436-2040 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

