CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The fate of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will soon rest in the hands of the 12 jurors considering sentencing in his federal trial.
The same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion, in his June 2015 assault on a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church that left nine black parishioners dead.
After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed.
Jurors will get the case after closing arguments Tuesday morning from prosecutors and perhaps Roof, who has represented himself during sentencing but has put up no fight for his life. The 22-year-old didn't call any witnesses, present any evidence and so far has not asked for mercy.
Roof's Fate Soon Will Rest in Hands of 12 Jurors
Dylann Roof represented himself, but said nothing.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The fate of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will soon rest in the hands of the 12 jurors considering sentencing in his federal trial.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
TITLE TIGERS! Clemson Wins National Championship!Jan 10, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Clemson Wins 2nd National TitleJan 10, 2017, 2:13 a.m.
-
No Heisman? Watson Wins the Trophy That MattersJan 10, 2017, 2:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs