Rosewood Neighbors Concerned About Crime in Their Community

Police are looking for this person with the jacket with the flag on it. (Photo: Kelly Gilbert)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) With several unsolved arsons and break-ins, residents in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood are concerned about the crime they have been seeing. Kelly Gilbert's house on Holt Dr. was broken into on January 17, 2017. She tells News 19, "I was angry and I was shocked and then I was scared. It was 7:23 on a Tuesday night. I rarely ever leave the house on a Tuesday night. They had no idea where I was and that I wasn't just gonna come right home."

The thieves stole almost $15,000 worth of electronics and jewelry. They were in her house for at least 5 minutes according to the video time stamp. She says, "I thought it was very bold that they were able to come in stay as long as they did, take as much as they did. Obviously they had a car. >

One of the suspects, Darrell Robinsonwas caught and taken into custody. He is facing a whole list of charges. Robinson faces multiple charges including Burglary - first degree and Grand Larceny for breaking into Gilberts house on Holt Dr. ; Armed robbery for an incident on two notch and another Burglary... in addition to charges with Richland County Sheriff's Office, including a weapons charge.

But the other thief in a jacket with the flag on it is still on the loose.

Gilbert says, "I was scared to stay here, and I was scared to leave. It was both so I didn't sleep."

Gilbert is not the only one with some sleepless nights. Mandy Sessions and her husband Jeremy have lived down the street for five years and never had a problem. until about 6 months ago. Since then they have had at least three encounters with theives.

She tells News 19, "The gentlemen across from her called in the suspects with the stolen car. Our neighbor across the street, his truck was broken into and then everything that we've been hit with. And its not just us, there was a neighbor on the other street where the trailer was stolen. Its all over Rosewood."

The Sessions built a garage and Jeremy says one day a man just walked right into his garage and looked around while he was in there. He says he even bought Mandy a gun to protect herself. Out of frustration he posted a sign in his yard to warn anyone who tries to steal from them, that they would be shot.

Mandy says, "Its been taken down, that was out of frustration. But that's why he did it. Maybe if they see it that will get a point across to them hey stop trying to steal people's property."

Thanks to a neighbor who called police on S. Ott last week, two teens were taken into custody and charged with Burglary and other crimes. And that is what Columbia Police Department Region Captain, Chris Roberts, says neighbors must do. He says, "Trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn't feel right, give us a call and let us know so we can come out and vet it."

He says they have stepped up overt and covert operations in the area. He says, "Basically anytime we see an increase in reported crime, we make sure we move resources to address it."

Even though her gate and house were locked, Gilbert says she's taken some extra steps too. She says, "I've got another camera, an alarm system, I've replaced the locks and strengthened the doors and done as much as I can to secure the house again."

Nieghbors and police feel it will take a community effort to fight the crime. Gilbert says, "None of my neighbors saw or heard anything. I'm in a fairly well lit area with cars coming by. It wasn't late at night and so I think that we all just need to look out for each other and help law enforcement when things do happen."

Members of the community are also organizing roll call meetings to stay on top of things and try to prevent crime. If you recognize the person in Gilbert's video, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-crime-sc.

