Columbia, SC (WLTX) Columbia's Rosewood community will soon see some new neighbors thanks to a new development that was approved by the city last week. The developer, Scott Linaberry, engaged the community on facebook to get input on the project. News 19 caught up with Linaberry Tuesday evening at the property. As we stood there looking at the 11 duplexes that will be torn down, Linaberry says, "I couldn't imagine letting anyone else live here or re-renting them in this condition. They are just beyond repair."

the delapidated duplexes sit on 400 block of South Saluda Avenue in the Rosewood Community. Lineberry plans to replace them with eight duplexes. He tells News 19, "We were approved for nine. I think that's gonna be over crowding. So I am gonna do four on each side and kinda and stagger them in different formations so that they don't look like a bunch of row houses."

Linaberry says he wants to keep as much green space as he can. A lot that is currently empty has an old growth oak tree he plans to keep as green space. At the lower end of the block is another old tree he plans to keep. But Linaberry went to facebook to the neighborhood group to get more input on the project. He says, "trying was to open up those lines of communication and it's so much easier to do that and to get input these residents have been here a long time and they know things you may not understand or know."

Online, residents asked questions and voiced concerns about sidewalks, and the look of the buildings. Linaberry says parking will be in the back of the duplexes with one entry and one exit and there will be no parking on the street. He's working with the city to put in sidewalks to create that neighborhood feel. Sitting across the street at the Cock and Bull, Erin Knox who lives a few blocks away, says she has another concern. She says, "Most of the concern that I have is who the development is going to draw. I know we are right up the hill from the stadium and I know the University is very big."

Lineberry says he has lived in Columbia for many years and built some duplexes in five points while he lives in Shandon, He goes by his rental properties every day to make sure they are kept clean. During our interivew a nearby business owner approached, asking about the project. The area is zoned mixed use residential and commercial. He was concerned about his trucks that use the road. Lineberry explained, "I'm trying to clean up the neighborhood, clean up the crime, this neighborhood has been a hot bed of crime, well I've lived here I ought to know."

Linaberry says he takes pride in the work he does and just wants to revitalize this part of the neighborhood. He says, "My ultimate goal for this block is to really have it motivate other developers to come down here and realize the value of the property and the little gem that is this part of Rosewood and kind of make it what it used to be eclectic, neat, clean, you know just vibrant, return the vibrancy to this area."

Linaberry says he bought the 1.2 acres for a little over $300,000 plus about $100,000 in abatement and demo costs. The first four units of the 2.4 million dollar project should be finished by August. The second phase is slated to be finished within the next two years.

