Ruth's Palmetto Spread Recall Expanded Over Listeria Concerns

(WLTX) - The recall of Ruth's Salad's pimento cheese spreads has expanded, and now includes many more varieties of the popular food, over concerns it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The products now involved include the following. All were sold in South Carolina (UPC code in parenthesis):

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 7oz; (74952-00005)

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 12 oz.; (74952-12023)

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 24 oz.; (74952-24023)

Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 16 oz.; (74952-15005)

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 12 oz.; (74952-12014)

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 12 oz.; a (74952-12000)

Ruth’s Cream Cheese with Pineapple-Pecans 12 oz. (74952-12008)

All lot numbers are included in this recall. The products are packed in plastic containers and labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC”.

The products have the potential to contain listeria, which can cause fever, headaches, nausea, and diarrhea. Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Consumer revoked the company’s Registration Verification Certificate (RVC). Without the RVC permit, the company is prohibited from producing, distributing and selling any products until the RVC has been reinstated.

