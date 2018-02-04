Safety Expert Gives Insight Into Train Derailment Investigation

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Railroad safety expert, Michael Callanan spoke to News 19 about the investigation process in the train derailment.

Callanan, worked 9 years as a train conductor and 1 year with CSX.

According to Callanan, the National Transportation Safety Board could be investigating this train derailment up to two years. While a preliminary report will be used a more detailed report is expected to come later as they will be looking into all factors as to what caused the accident.

