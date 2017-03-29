Safety Plans for Gamecock Celebrations

If the Gamecocks keep winning, you can expect fans to take to the streets in celebration. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If the Gamecocks keep winning, you can expect fans to take to the streets in celebration.

You'll remember just a few days ago, hundreds of people in the fountain at Five points and folks taking over the roads after a major win for the basketball team.

Columbia Police officials say they have contingency plans in place to handle traffic ahead of this weekend. They will also have more officers patrolling and even more on standby to make sure everyone is staying safe.

“Just basically have officers vigilant and have them high visibility capacity so they know that while we're there to support the good time and celebration we are prepared and there are boundaries that we certainly have to enforce of the law,” Columbia Police Department Captain Christopher Roberts explained.

The Columbia Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies over this March Madness Weekend.



© 2017 WLTX-TV