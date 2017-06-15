Saluda Woman Celebrates 111th Birthday

111-year-old Laura Wright celebrates her birthday with family and friends (Photo: WLTX)

Saluda, SC (WLTX) Laura Wright is spending her Thursday surrounded by her friends and family to celebrate her big day.

"June 15th, 1908," Wright tells the people around her. That's not a date in the history books, it's her birthday.

Wright celebrated her 111th birthday on Thursday at her home on Pine Road. "She's going to be around forever, I feel like," says one of her neighbors, who is also a relative.

Wright, a retired school teacher, grew up as one of a dozen children in her family. As she sat on the couch in her living room, she was joined by her sister, 96-year-old Annie Bell Chappelle. "She was a few years older than me," Chappelle says, "[But] she used to do different things for us, to help us."

Aside from several of her family members, Wright had several friends at the party. Corrine Johnson, Laura's hairdresser for many years, says she feels blessed to have met her. "I thank God that he has allowed us to meet each other," she says.

Before the party was over, the group took part in one of the oldest birthday traditions - singing "Happy Birthday" and eating cake.

