Santee, SC (WLTX) -- An old shopping mall in Orangeburg County has been up for sale for quite some time, but now the Santee Outlet Mall is up for auction.

Georgia-based SVN/Interstate Auction Co. is handling the auction of the former mall and the starting bid is $600,000. Online bidding for the property begins Tuesday, May 23 at noon and will end Thursday, May 25 at 1pm.

It was a once-thriving outlet mall, but for the last three years, there's only been one store on the property: Ingrid's Antiques and Collectibles.

"There were like 6 or 7 stores in the area. Everybody just kind of moved out for security reasons and this reason or that reason. Until we were the only ones left. I figured it was coming, I just didn't know when. I didn't expect it to be this early," said owner, Ingrid Jacobs.

Ingrid's is closing its location at the Santee Outlet Mall, but will be relocating less than a mile down the road to Gabi's Attic.

"It's had a useful life. At one time, it was a very successful property," said Greg Robinson, the economic development director for Orangeburg County.

But Robinson said the mall was built incorrectly, adding that it was built from the outside in, with the courtyard in the middle, so it always looked like there were no visitors.

The property is right along I-95, so Robinson said it is difficult to understand why the shops were not successful. He thinks part of the reason is because the outlet mall didn't have name-brand stores and some of the stores moved to Charleston.

When the property is auctioned off, Robison said the building will be demolished and won't be developed as a mall. But he added that he excited for the land to be re-purposed.

"We're hoping to re-energize this property by getting someone in there that will reinvest and put the necessary capital in the project to make it successful," said Robinson.

Robison said it would be a good location for a Walmart Supercenter because there isn't a Walmart Supercenter in close proximity of 30 miles. Robinson said the closest Walmart is in Orangeburg.

