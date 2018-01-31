Sasquatch may become specialty Washington license plate

Sasquatch arrives at the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2012 Getty Images)

Bigfoot may appear on Washington state license plates.

The Everett Herald reports state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, has proposed specialty plates with an image of Sasquatch.

The plates would cost $40 plus regular fees for new plates. $28 would go to support state public park programs.

If approved, the sasquatch license plates would go on sale next year.

Washington state has about 50 different specialty plates, recognizing military branches and veterans, colleges, professional sports teams, organizations, and parks and environment.

