Satanic Symbols Sprayed on Church, Pictures Released of Suspects

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have released surveillance photos of the people who they say spray-painted satanic graffiti on a rural church.

Back on September 29, a church member at Salem Black River Church in Mayesville discovered the vandalism on the building.

One of the front doors to the church had also been broke into, but investigators say it doesn't appear anyone went inside. Two other buildings on the property were also spray-painted.

Damage was estimated at $3,000.

Anyone who can identify the people in the photos should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

