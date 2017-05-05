Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An encore showing of the Edward R. Murrow winning news program 'Saved' will air on Saturday May 6 at 6 PM on News19.

'Saved' was a telling of stories by News19 of flood survivors and the things that they saved in the flood. From a Bible to family photos to children's toys, the items were a way for survivors to talk about their experiences in the 2015 flood.

The special newscast won a regional Edward R. Murrow award this year. The award, from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and named after the great CBS journalist, is designed to recognize outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

This is from their websit:, " Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession".

