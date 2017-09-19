SC 15-year-old Girl Missing Along the Coast

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Horry County police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Haley Renee Wagal hasn't been seen since the night of September 14th in an area of Bay Road in Murrells Inlet. She'd just left the Seacoast Youth Academy, a behavioral center operated by the Department of Social Services.
Wagal may be in the Myrtle Beach area, officers say.
Wagal is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
