SC 15-year-old Girl Missing Along the Coast

Haley Renee Wagal (Photo: Horry County Police)

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - Horry County police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Haley Renee Wagal hasn't been seen since the night of September 14th in an area of Bay Road in Murrells Inlet. She'd just left the Seacoast Youth Academy, a behavioral center operated by the Department of Social Services.

Wagal may be in the Myrtle Beach area, officers say.

Wagal is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

