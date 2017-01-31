South Carolina Boy Finds Bag of Stolen Cash

Griffin Steele (Photo: WBTW via Steele Family)

Conway, SC - A South Carolina seven-year-old made the discovery of a lifetime over the weekend, when he found a huge bag of money that was stolen during a bank robbery.

Griffin Steele thought the most exciting part of his day was going to be getting a new toy at the toy store, but that all changed when he spotted the cash.

"I didn't really know at all what i thought," he said.

Griffin and his father.. Shane, stopped at a gas station to put some air in their tires.

"I got thirsty so we went into the store but before we went in I found this 20 dollar bill and it had this red dye on it, this red stuff on it," Griffin says.

"Griff picked it up and handed it to me and the side of it was red and it looked i don't know it was just odd," said Shane.

But it wasn't just one twenty dollar bill.

"I had some wrapping from my Gatorade bottle so I went to the trash can so I threw it in and there was tons of money with red dye on it," Griffin said.

"He goes dad this whole trash can's full of money," said Shane.

So dad called the police and found out they were looking for 35 year old Brian Humphreys Jr. Humphrey's has been named the suspect in two bank robberies in the last week.

"There was a lot of it that didn't have the red things on it but I wanted to do the right thing," the boy said.

Not a surprise for a kid who was given an integrity award from his teachers earlier this year.

"The moral lesson for him to do what's right and that will be the best path," said dad.

Griffin said he's glad he had a part in cracking the case, but police are still looking for Humphries for Saturday's robbery at a TD Bank and last Monday's robbery at a Conway National Bank.

