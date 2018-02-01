SC Advances Bill to Use Electrocution if Drugs Not Available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A measure advancing in South Carolina's Legislature would allow the state to electrocute inmates if the state is unable to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection.

The proposal approved 14-3 Thursday by a committee now moves to the full Senate for debate.

South Carolina's default execution method is lethal injection, but inmates can choose electrocution. The state's supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and companies have become reluctant to sell more, knowing they'll be used to put inmates to death.

No executions have been carried out since 2011, in part because of no available drugs. The last inmate who opted to die by electrocution was executed in 2008.

