COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State archivists are seeking $200,000 to fight the effects of old conservation techniques that threaten South Carolina's copies of seven constitutions dating to 1776.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the copies are in various states of disrepair. Some appear to be in good condition but were conserved using a 1940s process that is slowly degrading the documents housed in the temperature-controlled archives.
S.C. Department of Archives and History Director Eric Emerson says that cellulose acetate lamination needs to be removed before it breaks down into acetic acid.
State archivists are requesting $200,000 from the state to reverse the process, restore the documents and preserve the constitutions in natural rice paper. The actions should sufficiently stabilize the documents for display and travel.
SC archivists seek $200K to preserve copies of constitutions
