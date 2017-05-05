SC Beachgoers Told to Watch Out for Man-of-War

(Photo: SCDNR/SERTC)

Hilton Head SC (WLTX) - People headed to South Carolina beaches are being told to watch out for Portuguese man-of-war, an animal that could give them a nasty sting.

The South Carolina Department of Resources say they've had the animals, which are relatives of jellyfish, wash up on shores recently.

The agency says the man-of-war is typically found in the open ocean, and rarely come into contact with people on South Carolina beaches. But they say recent sustained onshore winds have temporarily brought this creature to the state's coast.

"Many of us have been stung by a jellyfish, but this is a more serious sting than our common jellyfish," says SCDNR spokesman Phil Maier. "In some cases, complications can occur requiring medical attention."

People are asked to avoid these animals in the water and ashore. Even dead on the beach, the man-of-war can still sting.

