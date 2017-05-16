SC Begins Accepting Documents for REAL-ID Compliant Licenses

(Photo: SCDMV)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has begun accepting documents for REAL-ID compliant licenses and IDS.

The agency said Monday that people who are interested in getting one of the IDs or licenses in the future can start brining their identity documents to SCDMV branches across the state.

REAL ID cards are NOT available at this time.

You do not need a REAL ID-compliant card to do many of the things your current license allows you to do. The state was authorized to begin working towards full compliance and implementation of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 upon Governor Henry McMaster’s signature of House Bill 3358 in early April.

If you choose to bring your documents to the SCDMV early, you may be able to order a REAL ID-compliant license online in the future.

If interested in a REAL ID-compliant card, begin gathering your documents and bring them to an SCDMV branch office, but there are four important things to remember:

Changing your current SC license or ID to a REAL ID-compliant card is optional and voluntary. If you feel you will not be boarding a commercial flight, visiting a secure federal building, or a military base, you do not need a REAL ID-compliant license or ID.

If you have a valid US Passport/Passport Card, military ID, or another federally approved identification, you may use that as your form of identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building or military base, but you must carry it with you for the above activities.

On and after October 1, 2020, you must have some form of a federally approved identification (whether that is a REAL ID-compliant SC license or ID, US Passport/Passport Card, or another federally approved identification) to board a commercial flight, even within the US, or visit a secure federal facility.

The SCDMV website, www.scdmvonline.com, provides real-time access to wait times at each of the agency’s branch offices. You’re encouraged to use this feature if you decide to bring documents to a branch office. It is suggested you visit a branch office when the wait times are 30 minutes or less.

If you received your first SC beginner’s permit, license, or ID during or after November 2010, you may not have to bring in your documents again. For example, if you turned 15-years-old during or after November 2010 and received your beginner’s permit, the SCDMV should have your documents in the system. Or, if you moved to the state during or after November 2010 and received an SC license, the SCDMV should have your documentation in the system.

If you believe you fall into the category above, you may confirm your documents are on file with the SCDMV by calling the Contact Center at 803-896-5000. If your documents are not on file and you’re interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant license or ID, in the future, you must bring your identity documents to an SCDMV branch office.

Starting now, South Carolina residents interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant license or ID, in the future, or an original beginner’s permit, license, or ID (more information below) should bring all of the following types of documents with them:

Two Proofs of Current SC Address Examples: No more than three-month-old pay stub with your name and address and a no more than three-month-old water bill with your name and address These two proofs cannot come from the same category, such as a water bill from April and a water bill from March.

Examples: No more than three-month-old pay stub with your name and address and a no more than three-month-old water bill with your name and address These two proofs cannot come from the same category, such as a water bill from April and a water bill from March. Proof of US Citizenship, Identity, Date of Birth Examples: Original or government-issued copy of your birth certificate or valid US Passport/US Passport Card

Examples: Original or government-issued copy of your birth certificate or valid US Passport/US Passport Card Proof of Social Security Number Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form with your name, your employer’s name, and your social security number on it.

Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form with your name, your employer’s name, and your social security number on it. Document(s) Supporting Legal Name Change Examples: Marriage License, Divorce Decree, or Court Order issued by your county’s family court You must show a complete name change history, so bring all documents that prove name changes from birth to present. If you have a US Passport/Passport Card with your legal name, you may use this in place of your name change documents.

You may only bring documents that prove your own identity. You may not bring documents in for people who are not physically in an SCDMV branch office.

You must bring original or a certified copy (not notarized) of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

Some of the requirements for international customers are different. International customers will not be able to buy a REAL ID-compliant license online. They must wait until REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs are available, visit an SCDMV branch office, and bring their identity documents in person if interested in changing their current license or ID.

If you’re an international customer interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant card in the future, you should keep your identity documents in a secure location until the SCDMV announces the cards are available. The documentation requirements for international customers are found on the International Customers’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-94).

There are 67 branch offices across the State of South Carolina, and you can view the wait times for each branch office at www.scdmvonline.com. The wait times you see online reflect customers who have checked in with the greeter and received a ticket number. They do not account for customers waiting to see the greeter. You may decide to visit an SCDMV branch office in a different location than your normal branch office due to its wait time.

Compliance with the federal law

The SCDMV was authorized to begin working towards full compliance of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 upon Governor Henry McMaster’s signature on House Bill 3358 in April of 2017.

The state anticipates receiving an extension from the US Department of Homeland Security through October 10, 2017, and additional extensions after that date, while it works towards full compliance and implementation. This will allow you to continue to fly domestically and access federal facilities. You must continue to use a valid US Passport/Passport Card to travel internationally.

