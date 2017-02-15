SC Boeing Workers Vote 'No' on Joining Labor Union

(Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Boeing workers have rejected a push to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, maintaining southern reluctance toward unionization.

The results of a day-long vote were announced Wednesday night. Nearly 3,000 workers were eligible to participate in Wednesday's voting.

The union petitioned for a vote in 2015 but withdrew it because of what the Machinists called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said workers should reject the push, adding "there is no reason to put anyone in the middle" between Boeing and its workers.



The vote was announced last month by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The election comes two days before President Donald Trump visits the Boeing plant in North Charleston to join in celebrating the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the aircraft maker's campus.

