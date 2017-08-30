SC Business Collects Donations for Disaster Survivors

Ontime Transport, an ambulance service, is collecting canned goods, water, toiletry items, sheets, clothes, diapers and more. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Folks across the Midlands are continuing to come together to figure out ways to help disaster survivors.

An Orangeburg business has partnered with community members to collect much-needed items for folks in Texas.

Ontime Transport, an ambulance service, is collecting canned goods, water, toiletry items, sheets, clothes, diapers and more.

They have two 18-wheeler trucks that they will be using to deliver the items.

One truck will head to Texas tomorrow night and another Monday.

The agency’s EMTs and paramedics are on standby with FEMA.

“we could be activated by FEMA and we would load up and align and head to Texas,” Ontime Transport EMT Kathryn Cook said.

Organizers of the supplies drive say the phones have been ringing off the hook with people wanting to know how they can give.

“The response is truly amazing. God has blessed so many people just with having jobs and homes, and these poor people have lost everything, and all the surrounding communities are all coming together and just pouring their heart out and soul and taking care of our brothers and sisters in Texas,” Carrie Gay with Ontime Transport explained.

“It’s such a sad situation, so many and so much has been lost. It’s awesome that we can come back together and give back to those that gave to us,” Cook said.

If you want to donate, you can bring items to Ontime Transport in Orangeburg at 2851 Pelham Court. You can also bring items to Calhoun Autoworks and Calhoun County Country Market in St. Matthews.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Ontime-Transport-LLC-209205582584166/

© 2017 WLTX-TV