SC Couple Fighting to Keep Their Adopted Daughter

Braelynn Dalsing (Photo: Family photo via CBS)

Rock Hill, SC (CBS News) - A South Carolina couple is fighting to keep their adopted three-year- old daughter.

The girl's biological father, who was behind bars at the time of the adoption, wants her back.

Braelynn has lived with Tammy and Edward Dalsing almost her entire life. But a court ruling says the adoption was not valid.

Tammy and Edward Dalsing took her in as a foster child, when she was just three weeks old, formally adopting her in 2015. But now, a three judge panel reversed that decision.

"I'm just blown away," Edward says. "I don't understand how you can do this to a child."

Braelynn's biological parents have been largely absent. In 2014, a judge took away her biological mother's parental rights because of her drug addiction. Her biological father was also denied parental rights because he was in jail and unable to visit or pay child support.

The Dalsings say they feel the new court order. which could break up their family, doesn't properly consider Braelynn's welfare.

"All of a sudden I'm going to look at her and say, I'm sorry baby girl but I can't be your mommy anymore," Tammy says.

Still, the law might side with the biological father if he is able to support the child. But Braelynn's adoptive parents have requested a re-hearing.

"Blood and biology does not make a mother and a father, love does." Edward says.

The biological father's attorney tells CBS News his client has fought to be a part of this child's life from the beginning, but it took more than a year for the appellate panel to rule in his favor. He says his client remains committed to being reunified with Braelynn.

