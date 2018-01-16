SC 10-year-old Boy is Missing, Deputies Search for Him

Dequarrius Whitted

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Dequarrius Whitted had attended school Tuesday and reportedly got off his usual stop near his home in Indian Land, S.C., around 2 p.m.

Whitted is a black male and is listed at 4-feet and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, a black or dark colored jacket and a blue and white pair of Nike shoes. He is a student at Harrisburg Elementary School.

Anyone with information on Whitted is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

