SC Deputy Hailed as Hero for Saving Woman's Life

Lt. Odell Schumpert (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Department)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - A Newberry County deputy is being praised for saving a woman's life.

Officers say Lieutenant Odell Schumpert was at the Newberry County Housing authority on May 4 when he and an employee of the agency entered one of the resident's apartments. Once inside, they found a person lying unresponsive on the floor.

Schumpert called for an ambulance, and check the woman's pulse. When he didn't find one, he began CPR using chest compressions. He efforts were successful, and he was able to revive the woman and paramedics then took her to the hospital for treatment.

“It is without a doubt that Lt. Schumpert saved her life this morning,” said Carrie Epting of the Newberry Housing Authority in an e-mail to Sheriff Foster. “We truly thank Lt. Schumpert for his quick thinking and expert training to help get our resident back until EMS could arrive.”

“We are proud of Lieutenant Schumpert,” said Sheriff Foster. “He is a fine officer and we are pleased that his training and experience allowed him to immediate react to this situation and revive this person.”

“In a world where law enforcement is often labeled in a negative light, we pray that it is acts of service such as this that show that we are truly here to protect and serve the citizens of Newberry County,” said Foster. “We believe that our training and experience in conjunction with the dedicated service of all of the employees of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are what set us apart."

Schumpert has been with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office 21 years and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift Lieutenant. He was working secondary employment through the Sheriff’s Office with the housing authority when this occurred.

