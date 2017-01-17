SC Deputy Returns to Duty a Year After She was Shot

Kimber Gist (Photo: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Berkeley County, SC (WLTX) - A Berkeley County deputy has returned to work nearly a year after she was shot while doing her job.

Tuesday was the first full day of duty for Corporal Kimber Gist. The sheriff's department posted a picture of her smiling as she was standing at department headquarters.

In February of 2016, Gist was on patrol and was checking out a suspicious vehicle that had two people inside. One of the men in the car opened fire, and several of the bullets struck her, damaging her eye, lip, hip, and foot.

The man accused of shooting killed himself hours later after a standoff with officers.

Gist has been with the sheriff's department for three and a half years.

