SC events in solidarity with Women's March on Washington

South Carolina State House on January 9, 2016 (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Thousands are expected to turn out for events in South Carolina in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Events are planned in Columbia and Charleston on Saturday. Organizers say a Stand Up Rally starts at 10 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia, followed by a strategy summit at 1 p.m.

In Charleston, people participating in a Sister March are meeting up at several designated parking garages and marching to Brittlebank Park on the Ashley River, where a rally begins at noon.

Rally organizers are encouraging people to bring signs showing peace, solidarity and support.

