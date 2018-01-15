SC Family Court Cases Being Delayed by Lack of Court Reporters

Kim Gilreath learning new equipment and software to be a court reporter in the Anderson County Courthouse. New equipment is in a test pilot program at the Anderson County Courthouse to address a shortage of state court reporters. (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail)

Court hearings across the state are being delayed, sometimes at the last minute, because South Carolina can't hire enough court reporters.

"It's the beginning of a disaster for the court system in South Carolina," said Valerie McFarland, president of the South Carolina Court Reporters Association. "There is a problem. In South Carolina it is broken."

Court reporters document what happens in court and court hearings cannot happen without an official reporter.

Most of the shortages and delayed hearings so far have been in Family Court cases such as divorces, custody hearings or Department of Social Services cases. The state doesn't keep statistics on the number of cases that have been rescheduled.

"It does affect us," said Pickens County Clerk of Court Pat Welborn.

In Greenville County, there also have been some delays, but seldom in criminal court. Leandra King, Greenville County assistant clerk of court, said some of those issues are due to unpreventable issues like court reporters being sick or hitting traffic but the shortage of court reporters is making it worse.

"It doesn't happen often in criminal cases but it does happen and it does cause an issue, we have to reschedule," King said

People have shown up, with their families and lawyers, only to learn that their scheduled court hearing will be delayed. It has cost people money and time.

"Imagine you're showing up to a divorce, there's a lot of emotion," said David Roberts, chief operating officer of a private Greenville-based court reporting company, A. William Roberts. "The emotions are high, and you can't do it because they don't have a court reporter. Come back in four months."

Welborn, the Pickens clerk, said only a third of upcoming Family Court cases in his county have an assigned court reporter, which could still allow a last-minute reporter to show up. But the lack of confidence in having a reporter could affect scheduling and future cases and if the shortage isn't reversed it could begin to affect criminal cases, Welborn said.

While the state court system is chronically short of reporters it has only gotten worse this year with additional retirements and few new hires.

More than a quarter of circuit court judges, who handle criminal cases, won't have a court reporter and will rely on a rotating cast of reporters from other areas, said Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley.

"It's putting pressure on the system to operate properly," he said.

Why Court Reporters Matter

Court reporters start out being able to type 225 words a minute, about three times as fast as fast typists, and five times the average speed. They use either a mask they speak into to record it and transcribe it later or a special keyboard with fewer keys which are pressed simultaneously.

Think of it as making chords on a piano rather than plucking single keys, said McFarland.

Accuracy is paramount.

Having an accurate transcript of what happened allows appeals judges, among others, to make decisions on a case, from divorces to murder trials.

There are 36 vacancies out of 130 state court reporter positions, more than the typical 20 to 25 vacancies because of an increase in retirements in the past year. Some of the retirements are tied to the end of a state program called the Teacher and Employee Retention Initiative that allowed retirees to return to state jobs, including court reporting.

There is no identifiable pattern to the shortages, which are both in rural and metropolitan areas throughout the state, said Tonnya Kohn, interim director of court administration in the state.

South Carolina court reporters face stresses that neighboring states don't have, said McFarland. Court reporters in the state are not assigned to particular judges and are often assigned to go to courthouses an hour or more away from their home courts, she said.

"Most of the court reporters I talk to are unhappy," she said. "The logistics make no sense."

With salaries for state-assigned court reporters starting at $40,000, pay in South Carolina is also on the low end of the scale, said Christine Willett, a Wisconsin court reporter and president of the National Court Reporters Association.

The average salaries nationwide are more than $50,000, but top earners take home six-figure salaries and have jobs including federal court reporting, near-instantaneous work for international private clients and live closed captioning work for national TV shows, she said.

While South Carolina has specific issues, court reporting as an industry is struggling to attract people nationwide, despite good pay and thousands of available jobs, Willett said.

How to Get More Court Reporters

It's not clear how, or if, the state will be able to attract enough people to fill the three dozen vacant slots, so the state is looking at other options.

The number of court cases, and demand for court reporters, is only increasing, McFarland said.

The state's only court reporter school, at Midland Technical College closed in 2009, so potential recruits would need to go out of state or to the increasing number of online programs.

"It's a phenomenal job," said 37-year-old Roberts, from the private firm. "But it's challenging. When I was in school it had about a 10 percent pass rate."

One idea to make up for the shortage, being tested first in Anderson, is to install microphones and recording devices in courtrooms.

Court officials began using the recording devices this week in Anderson County's Family Court and additional pilot programs will be started in the first quarter of the year in Greenville and Dorchester county Family Courts as well as Circuit Courts in Richland and Sumter counties.

Having the ability to keep cases moving in spite of the shortage could be valuable, said Shirley, whose courts in Anderson are pioneering the technology in the state.

He said the recordings will be transcribed into text as part of the test run.

The new technology includes different channels, or microphones, for the different people involved in hearings.

But McFarland and other court reporters are skeptical that recording devices can keep pace with accents, overtalking, slang words and court procedures.

She said the state would also need to have a court reporter certify that the transcript is valid.

"We're responsible for making sure everything it put down exactly as it should be," McFarland said. "I don't know that there's any court reporters who are going to certify this."

Roberts said other states have tried and failed to get recordings as replacements for a human. The National Court Reporters Association lists at least 10 states that have tried similar programs and reverted back to human court reporters.

Kohn said the new technology would help keep cases moving.

"While our highly-skilled court reporters will continue to be utilized at their full capacity, we will be able to further ensure court proceeds as docketed with the digital courtroom recording pilot program," she said.

