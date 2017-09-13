SC Gets Extension for REAL ID Enforcement

(Photo: SCDMV)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina is getting a longer grace period before it has to enforce the new REAL ID licenses.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given the state until January 22, 2018 to begin the enforcement. Previously, the state had an extension until October 10, 2017.

The SC Department of Motor Vehicles says your current, unexpired SC driver's license or identification card can be used as your identification to enter secure federal buildings or visit military installations until the January date.

SCDMV says its working with the federal government for further extensions, and toward certification to issue issue REAL ID licenses and cards. They hope that another extension will be granted giving them until October of 2018.

That said, the state hopes to be fully compliant and issuing REAL ID licenses and IDs by the end of next year.

You do not need a REAL ID-compliant card to do many of the things your current license allows you to do. It's mainly important for anyone trying to board a plane, go into federal buildings, and enter a military base.

The state was authorized to begin working towards full compliance and implementation of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 upon Governor Henry McMaster’s signature of House Bill 3358 in early April.

REAL ID cards are NOT available at this time. However, back in May, the state began accepting documents so they'd be on file when REAL ID finally goes into effect.

Here's the information you'd need if you want to go ahead and do that. ALL of the following documents are needed:

Proof of Identity

Examples: Birth certificate or valid US Passport

Proof of Social Security Number'

Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form that has your social security number and name and your employer's name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

Examples: Current, unexpired SC license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement with the same name and address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes

Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county's family court

You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present day name. If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.

You must have original or certified copies of all documents. The SCDMV will not accept copied or scanned versions. You can find a complete list of accepted documents on the United States Citizens’ Checklist United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

If you bring all of the required documents now and have a regular (Class D, E, F, or M) license, most people will be eligible to get a REAL ID online in the future.

For more information on REAL ID, visit the SCDMV REAL ID page.

