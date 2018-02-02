SC Gov Hopeful Accused of Being Slavery Sympathizer

Catherine Templeton (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (AP) - A Republican running for South Carolina governor has been accused of sympathizing with the Confederacy after making comments to a college crowd.

Democrats on Friday took Catherine Templeton to task for telling a crowd at Bob Jones University that her relatives fought on behalf of the Confederacy not to protect slavery but because "the federal government was trying to tell us how to live."

On Twitter, former state Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison accused Templeton of "romanticizing the Civil War."

Templeton tells The Associated Press any efforts to portray her as a slavery sympathizer are "disingenuous, dishonest and disgusting." Templeton says she can't change the fact her family fought for the Confederacy and acknowledges her history, "warts and all."

Templeton is challenging Gov. Henry McMaster for the GOP nomination.



