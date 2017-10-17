SC Grandma Reels in 12 Foot, 500 Pound Gator

Deborah Wails (Photo: Cordray's)

Summerville, SC (WLTX) - Gator hunting season came to an end last Saturday.

This year the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources issued 1,000 tags for gator hunters. And one of the last gators reeled in came from a 60-year old grandmother from Summerville.

With her grandkids in the jon boat with her, Deborah Wails managed to hook the massive creature and haul him in. The gator ended up at more than 12 feet long and weighed in at nearly 500 pounds.

Deborah plans to keep the head and place it next to her fireplace as a trophy.

