SC Guard Air and Ground Expo Brings Families to McEntire

Hopkins, SC (WLTX) - Families gathered for flying and ground demonstrations, a free concert and food at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

It's going on for two days, May 6 & 7, and the event is free entry for the public.

The Palmetto State Armory, sponsors of the event, wanted to give men and women in uniform an opportunity to thank folks for their continued support while raising funds to assist veterans in need.

This year, Palmetto State Armory and McEntire Joint National Guard Base teamed up to help US Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamia Porcher.

She was in an accident last June and was left quadriplegic and confined to a wheelchair. "Mia" had pulled over on the side of the road to assist another motorist who had just been in an accident when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

